Lyin’ Todd Frazier is very excited the Mets won two-thirds of their games against the 25-36 Giants. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Grinding it out, Salt and Pepper baybee.  Getting it done TOMS RIVER style against the Giants.   Lyin’ Todd Frazier knows the Mets are hot and doesn’t wanna hear it from the naysayers.  Sad.   “I remember last year and the years before people always...

