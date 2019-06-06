New York Mets

Gary Cohen shows us when to mention the wall and when not to mention the wall

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Here are two home run calls by Gary.  The first is “Scully” the second is “Sterling.” In the first, a good mention of The Wall as the OF is clearly against the wall.  In the second, we get Lazy John Sterling Gary who mentions the wall because that’s...

