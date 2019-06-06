New York Mets

Metstradamus
44133543_thumbnail

Jeffy McPinchhits

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m

The key moment in the game was an odd move by Handsome Art Howe when he pinch hit for Amed Rosario in the 7th inning with runners on second and third and one out. It isn’t as if Rosario hadn&…

Tweets