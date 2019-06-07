New York Mets
Tom Brady explains his ‘Tom Terrific’ trademark application: ‘I didn’t want people associating me with that’ - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News
Tom Brady does not like the nickname “Tom Terrific.” He said so on Thursday during Patriots camp while trying to clarify his trademark application for it, after receiving much obvious backlash from every New Yorker, Mets fan and Tom Seaver supporter...
I mean, obviously if the Braves got Aaron Sele the division race would be over.@TimBritton He is a #2ish guy that has not pitched competitively in 7 months. It’s not like they got sele!Beat Writer / Columnist
All he does is hit https://t.co/Qk6FxW37JDBlogger / Podcaster
Someone needs to have me on a podcast so I can just BLAST OFF on the Mets for missing out on Kimbrel and Keuchel. Pocketing that Ces money. A disgrace. Maybe I’ll periscope.Blogger / Podcaster
Lyin’ Todd Frazier is very excited the Mets won two-thirds of their games against the 25-36 Giants. Sad. https://t.co/HY8e4rnoZpBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Brazille: The supposedly "all-in" #mets didn't even fake serious interest in Keuchel or Kimbrel, allowing both to sign with competitors in the National League. Continue to operate like a small market team.That might be OK if they didn't add secont-tier veterans/trade prospects in offseasonBlogger / Podcaster
I see you @Jim_Duquette ? It’s FULL ON Mets, isn’t it?Blogger / Podcaster
