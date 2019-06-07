New York Mets

Daily News
44137653_thumbnail

Tom Brady explains his ‘Tom Terrific’ trademark application: ‘I didn’t want people associating me with that’ - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 15m

Tom Brady does not like the nickname “Tom Terrific.” He said so on Thursday during Patriots camp while trying to clarify his trademark application for it, after receiving much obvious backlash from every New Yorker, Mets fan and Tom Seaver supporter...

Tweets