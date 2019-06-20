New York Mets

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 15.448 - P Mitch Ragan - Creighton

by: Mack Ade

With the 448th pick (15 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior pitcher, Mitch Ragan , from Creighton University...

