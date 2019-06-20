New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 15.448 - P Mitch Ragan - Creighton
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
With the 448th pick (15 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior pitcher, Mitch Ragan , from Creighton University...
Tweets
-
#OTD-06/07/1982: With the 5th pick in the June Amateur Draft, the @Mets selected RH pitcher Dwight Gooden from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. Among all-time #Mets, Doc is: 2nd in SO (1875) 2nd in wins (157) 2nd in bWAR for pitchers (41.6) @DocGooden16 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: Brilliant piece of writing for all you MLB draft lovers like myself. Diamond also gets bonus points for mentioning Steve Chilcott. He was the original Mets bust for you unwashed fans. The first of many. https://t.co/DMQ3RXuU6uBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“With college players, that sort of information is increasingly available, with top collegiate programs employing the latest technology. With high school players, teams will only see that kind of data at certain elite showcases and events, if they see it at all.”The percentage of high-schoolers being taken in the MLB draft is at an all-time low, and it has now dropped for seven consecutive seasons. @mcgint and I crunched the numbers and explain why teams no longer view high school prospects as good bets. https://t.co/sbxe3ng0aqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brilliant piece of writing for all you MLB draft lovers like myself. Diamond also gets bonus points for mentioning Steve Chilcott. He was the original Mets bust for you unwashed fans. The first of many.The percentage of high-schoolers being taken in the MLB draft is at an all-time low, and it has now dropped for seven consecutive seasons. @mcgint and I crunched the numbers and explain why teams no longer view high school prospects as good bets. https://t.co/sbxe3ng0aqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Law's 2019 MLB draft recap: NL team-by-team breakdown https://t.co/VgPCQnRS3YTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets rallied to defeat the Giants and take the series. Catch up on all the latest Mets news and news from around the league. https://t.co/O0d6VOijbcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets