Brandon Nimmo Collects Two Hits in First Rehab Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 51s

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored for the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night in his first rehab game. He led off and was the designated hitter for St.

