(The Show), Episode 9: Aceson Vargas
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28s
Allison fills in for Brian, and we discuss the Mets’ series win over the Giants, Mickey Callaway, and new staff ace Jason Vargas.
