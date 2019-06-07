New York Mets

The Mets Police
44144685_thumbnail

Pete Alonso is better than Aaron Judge and the 5 storylines that MLB should hype right now to grow their sport

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

I will start with Mets stuff since this is Mets Police. GARY COHEN VS. THE NET NEGATIVE Gary Cohen called Daniel Murphy a Net Negative.  Murphy then had two great seasons for the Nationals, and an OK last year.  Was Gary right?  Will Murph prove him...

Tweets