New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Cortes Homers in Second Straight Game
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Minors 4m
Rochester (23-33) 9, Syracuse (29-30) 0 Box ScoreCF Rajai Davis: 1-for-3, 3 K | .294/.353/.4381B Travis Taijeron: 1-for-3 | .228/.349/.557RF Gregor Blanco: 1-for-3, 2B, K | .240/.3
Tweets
-
Tom Brady gets in on the chugging https://t.co/2aCbWGRtILBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tom Seaver's 65th win Mets 2, Astros 1 June 9, 1970 - 9 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 7 K, 4 BB - Snapped Seaver streak of 4 straight decisions lost (Mets totaled 2 runs in those 4 games) - Beat Tom Griffin, who had 33 2/3 IP scoreless streak v Mets All Seaver's Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @The7Line: Safe to say @thePeteyMac was a little fired up last night. Catch this weeks edition of @orangebluething ➡️ https://t.co/P8FWatHfAs https://t.co/Km6z33LtE2Super Fan
-
RT @The7Line: ?▶️?➡️ https://t.co/P8FWatHfAsSuper Fan
-
Graciously accept the wonderful gift that is Federer-Nadal. @dwsmall8 #FrenchOpen FULL STORY: https://t.co/wJfjPF7k5YBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ClaytonEarle: @KnicksCentral Alex Ima co-sign.... Kyrie ain’t making a move until KD does and he ain’t coming to NYC to play for the Mets.... He’ll do what every FA does w/ nyc teams... flirt and come home to Daddy ie. Melo.... Arod *name some others*Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets