New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
44147369_thumbnail

This Week in Mets Quotes: Wilmer Flores is happy in Arizona, Dave Roberts responds to ‘sign stealing’ claims

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.

Tweets