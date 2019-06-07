New York Mets

Notes from the Sally
44148054_thumbnail

My 1st look at Ronny Mauricio, SS, Columbia Fireflies

by: John Calvagno Notes from the Sally 5m

Hey guys, I took a run over to Hickory on Thursday to watch the Crawdads (Rangers) take on the Columbia Fireflies (Mets) in Sally league action.  It was my 1st look at the Fireflies this season and they have a sexy roster.  Led by the big 3 bats of...

Tweets