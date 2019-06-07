New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
My 1st look at Ronny Mauricio, SS, Columbia Fireflies
by: John Calvagno — Notes from the Sally 5m
Hey guys, I took a run over to Hickory on Thursday to watch the Crawdads (Rangers) take on the Columbia Fireflies (Mets) in Sally league action. It was my 1st look at the Fireflies this season and they have a sexy roster. Led by the big 3 bats of...
Tweets
-
Have questions for the @Mets front office? Last chance to join us for the June 15 Q&A session before a game. Get your ticket today - or miss out on this chance to hang out with BP writers and fellow Mets fans. https://t.co/8Z56TlSBYtMisc
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @keithhernandez wants you to come to @QBConvention... https://t.co/TEbCVQrgrIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BizballMaury: Major League Baseball's 10 Biggest Marketing Problems via @ForbesSports #MLB https://t.co/80RiHepMm2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: FYI for those asking given the Mets interesting draft/sign situation, the deadline to sign this year is July 12 at 5 p.m. ET.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SALNotes: My 1st look at Ronny Mauricio, SS, Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) #Mets #LGM https://t.co/rz2X8FlK1n Photo courtesy of Ed Delany MMO https://t.co/bNM6VGrQWDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Kturay_58: Tune in on @MSGNetworks tonight 8-10:30 on your your television as I will be on it. ??☺️TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets