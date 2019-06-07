New York Mets

The Mets Police
42732863_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Gary G and the 1969 Mets beat up on expansion Padres

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

I thought Niekro was on the Braves?  Are there two of them?  Seriously, wh the heck is JOE Niekro?  Well whoever this Niekro is he had no chance against the juggernaut that is the 1969 Mets! Another win, Gary G rocking 8 and a third (can we PLEASE...

Tweets