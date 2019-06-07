New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano takes grounders under watchful eyes - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4m
Cano ran at 100 percent Friday for the first time since being sidelined with left quad tightness once more.
Tweets
-
A 10-K night for Jake. And no run support. Second verse, same as the first.Blogger / Podcaster
-
deGrom K count: ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?Official Team Account
-
Jacob deGrom gets through the 6th with a pair of K’s #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
DEGROM K COUNT: ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Daniel Murphy never strikes out." ::strikes out twice against Jacob deGrom:: #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
DEGROM K COUNT: ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets