Benches clear in Queens following HBP
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 26s
NEW YORK -- The benches cleared in the eighth inning Friday at Citi Field, after Drew Gagnon hit Ian Desmond with a pitch during a three-run Rockies rally. Entering a one-run game in the eighth, Gagnon allowed a leadoff single, a stolen base and...
Drew Gagnon on his pitch that hit Ian Desmond: "I wasn't throwing strikes all day, ball slipped...complete accident"TV / Radio Network
❤️ you both!Someone say an Anju sandwich ?? Coming right up with ✌? sides of Michelle's. Loving that I had both @mbmakabali & @mnioannou today for this selfie. Two Mets fans and a Yankees gal in between. #QueensKids #Educators #WomenLeaders
"I've got no problem with him" - Jacob deGrom on his run-in with Ian DesmondTV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom gets no help from bats, benches clear as Mets fall to Rockies: https://t.co/zIB70gn76X | @therealarieberBlogger / Podcaster
@KenDavidoff you also have a shtick that you think is your trademark, but instead , is tired, loathsome and unfunny. You think you have a logo that encompasses your career...if you are not careful it will ruin your career.Beat Writer / Columnist
"The story was we didn't score runs for him" - Mickey Callaway on Jacob deGrom's start tonightTV / Radio Network
