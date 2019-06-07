New York Mets

Hey Gary Cohen, let’s watch this Daniel Murphy home run!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

  Hashtag Net Negative. So anyways… Daniel Murphy goes deep to add some more insurance! pic.twitter.com/0CtFlx59Z4 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2019

