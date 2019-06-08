New York Mets

WFAN
44161368_thumbnail

Murphy Homers, Benches Clear, Rockies Top Mets 5-1

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

"He said it wasn't on purpose, so it wasn't on purpose," Desmond said after the teams got into a bench-clearing scrum late in Colorado's testy 5-1 victory Friday night.

Tweets