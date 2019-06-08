New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Murphy Homers, Benches Clear, Rockies Top Mets 5-1
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 5m
"He said it wasn't on purpose, so it wasn't on purpose," Desmond said after the teams got into a bench-clearing scrum late in Colorado's testy 5-1 victory Friday night.
Tweets
-
RT @MarcCarig: From Mets postgame: “Nobody’s been frustrated.” - Mickey Callaway “Like I always say, the goal is to win baseball games. When we don’t, everybody’s frustrated.” - Jacob deGromBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Keuchel agreed in contract with #Braves to be optioned on June 8 and be recalled no later than June 18. If injured while in minors, he will be recalled and placed on major league Injured List.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"The memories are still vivid, because that was such an incredible year for all of us." - Art Shamsky. In advance of the '69 Mets appearance in Somerset on Sunday, I spoke to Shamsky and Ed Kranepool for a piece you'll see on the cover of Sunday's Courier News.Minors
-
Kawhi Leonard drops 36 on Warriors as Raptors take 3-1 lead https://t.co/XDzl42U1Hu Jets hire new GM Joe Douglas https://t.co/EXtVhkR798 Benches clear at Citi Field as Mets suffer series opening loss to Rockies https://t.co/p7AusWddFt Here's a look at Saturday's back page:Newspaper / Magazine
-
The #NYLiberty remain winless after another tough one. @geoffmags5490 https://t.co/8ShBYVxFc2Blogger / Podcaster
-
All in all, the bench-clearing incident between the Mets and Rockies was one of the more peaceful brouhahas in recent big-league history https://t.co/yoKbxsQv2z @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets