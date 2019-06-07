New York Mets

Murphy homers, benches clear, Rockies top Mets 5-1

USA Today

Ian Desmond got plunked in the back by a pitch from Mets rookie Drew Gagnon immediately after two colossal Colorado homers, leading to a bench-clearing scrum late in the Rockies' 5-1 victory

