New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rockies trying their best to accept Drew Gagnon’s ‘accident’
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 8m
The pitch was a 1-1 fastball, all of 91 mph, and it landed square between the numbers on Ian Desmond’s back. The Rockies center fielder stopped on his way to first base, staring at Mets reliever
Tweets
-
RT @TheProspectpark: The funny thing nobody mentions how that chickenbleep Daniel Murphy started everything with his BS HR trot. I would love to see someone nail his **** with a fastballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rockies think Drew Gagnon didn't do it on purpose https://t.co/4qDNsCFoAWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano can't even hustle to be in a fightThe Mets and Rockies just cleared the benches after Ian Desmond was hit by a pitch. https://t.co/z1h4XBsdUbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/PsU8ykJkjp Come for the game recap, stay for the Uber complaints!Blogger / Podcaster
-
He doesn't want to make Anthony Joshua's mistake https://t.co/bu3d0xABRwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsCenter: After going up 2-0 vs. the Magic in the Finals, Kobe still wasn't satisfied ?Player
- More Mets Tweets