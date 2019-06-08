New York Mets

New York Post
44162287_thumbnail

Rockies trying their best to accept Drew Gagnon’s ‘accident’

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 8m

The pitch was a 1-1 fastball, all of 91 mph, and it landed square between the numbers on Ian Desmond’s back. The Rockies center fielder stopped on his way to first base, staring at Mets reliever

Tweets