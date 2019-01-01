New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42854607_thumbnail

Friday's top prospect performers

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley, RHP (No. 7) -- 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (Triple-A Buffalo) Reid-Foley turned in his finest performance...

Tweets