New York Mets

Call To The Pen
44163425_thumbnail

New York Mets: Pete Alonso has power to steal strikeouts from Jacob deGrom

by: Richard Heaton Fansided: Call To The Pen 43s

Pete Alonso is a great hitter but the New York Mets 1st Baseman also has the power to erase Jacob deGrom strikeouts. We all know how good Pete Alonso is as...

Tweets