New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44163703_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 20.598 - C Matt O'Neill - Penn

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

With the 598 th pick (20 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior catcher, Matt O’Neill , from Penn. 2019 st...

Tweets