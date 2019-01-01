New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Kemp Hits First Homer With Mets Organization

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 7m

Syracuse (30-30) 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (33-25) 1 Box Score Ruben Tejada 3B: 1-for-4, R, .357/.439/.482 Luis Guillorme 2B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, .289/.421/.386

Tweets