New York Mets

The Mets Police
44164481_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Daniel Murphy and Rockies beat Gary Cohen’s Mets; KB and Girardi on Fox tonight!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Cosas pasaron en Citi Field. ? #LasMayores pic.twitter.com/VWmJZ47XK6 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 8, 2019 Drew Gagnon on his pitch that hit Ian Desmond: “I wasn’t throwing strikes all day, ball slipped…complete accident” pic.twitter.com/wJhsTfwzDr

Tweets