New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Matt Kemp Blasts First Mets Home Run

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 3m

Syracuse (30-30) 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (33-25) 1  Box ScoreRuben Tejada 3B: 1-for-4, R, .357/.439/.482Luis Guillorme 2B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, .289/.421/.386Matt Kemp LF: 1-for

Tweets