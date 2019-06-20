New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 21.628 - SS Braden Fryman - Samford University

by: Mack Ade

With the 628 th pick (21 st round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior shortstop, Branden Fryman , from Samford Uni...

