New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jacob DeGrom Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Rockies

by: Brian Greenzang Mets Merized Online 2m

Jacob deGrom is off to a good start in the month of June as he tossed his second consecutive quality start in the team's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies in their series opener on Friday night.D

Tweets