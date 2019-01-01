Lake Travis lost in the state semifinal last night, ending one of the best statistical seasons I've seen from a high schooler. Brett Baty: .608/.737/1.319 with 50 RBIs, 6 2B, 3 3B, 19 HR, 63 R, 46 BB, 9 K. He also went 5-1, 1.04 on the mound with 3 SV, 88 K, 16 BB in 47 IP.