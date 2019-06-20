New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44166299_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 22.658 - RHP Jace Beck - Blanchard (OK) HS

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

With the 658 th pick (22 nd round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked high school senior RHP, Jace Beck , from Blanchard (O...

Tweets