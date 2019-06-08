New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Watch Watch: Mets manager seems completely out of touch with what his star SP says
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Holy crap look at this… Mickey Callaway: “Nobody’s been frustrated. I don’t think this group of guys, you really have to worry about that.” Jacob deGrom: “The goal is to win baseball games and when we don’t, everyone’s frustrated.” — Anthony DiComo (@
Tweets
-
RT @Joe_Spector: @Metstradamus I don't know what was more annoying, Murphy's righteous indignation that Desmond was hit or Callaway & the Mets reassuring everyone it wasn't intentional? #growasetBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why don’t the Mets just commit to a rebuild for one bloody season instead of hovering around 78-80 wins forever and waiting for miracles??? This team could and should be an almost perennial contender in this market. The owners have no conviction.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I got a really, really interesting offer from @Ring_Sheryl in 12-team Ottoneu (keeper league). I made my decision but wondering what you think. Which side would you want if you're contending this year: Luis Severino or Noah Syndergaard?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @_HollyCain: Such an appropriate service for @gfraley ... stories about our friend that made you laugh, cry and say “wow, I didn’t know that!” Hawaiian shirts, love and appreciation filled the room overlooking #TexasRangers ballpark! Saw beloved old friends! Good job @Evan_P_Grant ! ?✌️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Show your support tonight with my brother @PujolsFive, @Xoutslavery, and the @Mets for a great cause and don’t forget to stay for the free postgame concert with @MsLaurynHill. ?: https://t.co/o8BOBD05UD #NotInOurBallparkPlayer
-
Some interesting numbers on Dom Smith from '18 to '19: -Smith has cut his O-Swing% (% of times he swung at pitches outside the strike zone) by more than 9% (39.8 to 30.5). -Overall contact % is up 4% (72.9 to 76.9) -Cut his swinging strike % by nearly 4 % (14.3 to 10.5) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets