New York Mets are in danger of letting their season slip away
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
The New York Mets boldly declared themselves as the favorites in the National League East back in January, shortly after signing Jed Lowrie to a two year deal. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen we…
RT @Joe_Spector: @Metstradamus I don't know what was more annoying, Murphy's righteous indignation that Desmond was hit or Callaway & the Mets reassuring everyone it wasn't intentional? #growasetBlogger / Podcaster
Why don’t the Mets just commit to a rebuild for one bloody season instead of hovering around 78-80 wins forever and waiting for miracles??? This team could and should be an almost perennial contender in this market. The owners have no conviction.Blogger / Podcaster
I got a really, really interesting offer from @Ring_Sheryl in 12-team Ottoneu (keeper league). I made my decision but wondering what you think. Which side would you want if you're contending this year: Luis Severino or Noah Syndergaard?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @_HollyCain: Such an appropriate service for @gfraley ... stories about our friend that made you laugh, cry and say “wow, I didn’t know that!” Hawaiian shirts, love and appreciation filled the room overlooking #TexasRangers ballpark! Saw beloved old friends! Good job @Evan_P_Grant ! ?✌️Beat Writer / Columnist
Show your support tonight with my brother @PujolsFive, @Xoutslavery, and the @Mets for a great cause and don’t forget to stay for the free postgame concert with @MsLaurynHill. ?: https://t.co/o8BOBD05UD #NotInOurBallparkPlayer
Some interesting numbers on Dom Smith from '18 to '19: -Smith has cut his O-Swing% (% of times he swung at pitches outside the strike zone) by more than 9% (39.8 to 30.5). -Overall contact % is up 4% (72.9 to 76.9) -Cut his swinging strike % by nearly 4 % (14.3 to 10.5) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
