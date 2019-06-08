New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syndergaard? Scherzer? Inside MLB’s intriguing trade market
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3m
The MLB draft ran from Monday through Wednesday. As the process was concluding, word began circulating that Craig Kimbrel would be signing with the Cubs. Twenty-four hours later, Dallas Keuchel was in
Tweets
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup McNeil 2B Alonso 1B D. Smith LF Conforto RF Ramos C Frazier 3B Rosario SS Gomez CF Matz LHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/Teri6afJw2 draft done. Keuchel/Kimbrel signed. Onto the trade market #Yankees #Mets #Rays #Twins #Phillies #NationalsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Justin Wilson tested his left elbow with a live BP session: “I felt really good.” He expects to next throw in a rehab game Tuesday. #Mets #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilson said he was rusty with his mechanics, but that’s to be expected.Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) threw live BP today at Citi Field. He expects to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, though he's not sure how long it will last. The Mets' bullpen could use him. "This time around, I felt really fresh," Wilson said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @QBConvention: Lunch with @keithhernandez you say? You too can have lunch with Keith next week at @MikkellerNYC. For tickets and Info go to https://t.co/OespuT34nq https://t.co/I9XeJgWGYQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) threw live BP today at Citi Field. He expects to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, though he's not sure how long it will last. The Mets' bullpen could use him. "This time around, I felt really fresh," Wilson said.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets