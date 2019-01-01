New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees' Tanaka on paternity list; will pitch Monday vs Mets
by: AP — Fox Sports 4m
Yankees place pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity list; will pitch Monday vs Mets
Tweets
-
Bad news for Betances https://t.co/JEMPLscrg4Blogger / Podcaster
-
The MLB trade market is quickly evolving https://t.co/PZWXafxGfIBlogger / Podcaster
-
The MLB trade market is quickly evolvingBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMapou: @Metstradamus I always thought he got a raw deal from Mets fans, but it’s amazing how he goes to the Rays and it doesn’t take very long for him to start doing better. The Rays are amazing. LOLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BaseballAmerica: 51 of the 78 Day 1 selections were college players. That's the second-most all time, and the most since 1981. https://t.co/35NpkJNXaGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Favorite pitcher to watch today? @45PedroMartinez steps inside the #ChattingCage to answer that and more.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets