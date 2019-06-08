New York Mets

WFAN
44171237_thumbnail

Yankees’ Tanaka On Paternity List, Will Pitch Monday Vs. Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list. But it will be a short stay, with his next start on Monday against the Mets.

Tweets