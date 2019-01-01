New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Keuchel, but here's a list of starters who might be available | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 9m
Finally, after seven months of free agency, Dallas Keuchel is a member of the Braves, who awarded him a $13-million contract Friday for the remainder of this season. Despite so much time away, Keuchel
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: After #Mets left the field, Jacob deGrom made a point to go over to Ian Desmond, who was stretching with the Rockies. Looked like an amicable conversation.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey @mets. If you see @DHAPshow at @CitiField tonight, can you please escort him out of the stadium. He seems to be the reason the Team hasn’t had a great record these last two weeks(he went to LA and AZ).Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: .@TonyBuckets18 has been impressive in Double-A this year. Learn more about the lefty and his continued progression through the system. ?: https://t.co/NXUT5UtJIh https://t.co/9SV4PeM4RAMinors
-
A woman in a large fascinator just introduced the Belmont Stakes by saying, "may the odds be in your favor." Is...is she Effie Trinket?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is the type of event that would put a #Mets player on the 10-Day IL with a “lip contusion” or something like thatHate to see it. https://t.co/XO6RhDDUvNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway mentioned today how shutdown innings have been a problem for the rotation, esp. Syndergaard. Rates for how often the starters post a zero following a Mets run: Wheeler 86% (18/21) Vargas 82% (9/11) deGrom 67% (10/15) Matz 64% (9/14) Syndergaard 45% (10/22)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets