New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44172405_thumbnail

Wilson throws BP, nearing Minor League rehab

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

NEW YORK -- A significant part of the Mets’ offseason bullpen plan, Justin Wilson threw a batting-practice session Saturday at Citi Field as he looks to return from a bout of elbow soreness. Wilson is tentatively scheduled to begin a Minor League...

Tweets