New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilson throws BP, nearing Minor League rehab
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
NEW YORK -- A significant part of the Mets’ offseason bullpen plan, Justin Wilson threw a batting-practice session Saturday at Citi Field as he looks to return from a bout of elbow soreness. Wilson is tentatively scheduled to begin a Minor League...
Tweets
-
Ye Ye Ye! Carlos Gomez two-run homer! Mets lead 2-0TV / Radio Network
-
Steven Matz rips a 105.3 mph line drive — but directly into Brendan Rodgers’ glove. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gomez. Runner on. Boom. 2-0 Mets in 2nd. #YeYeYeTV / Radio Network
-
Yi! Yi! Yi! @RealCarlosGomez goes deep for a 2-0 lead! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Carlos Gomez just YeYeYe'ed a two-run homer to center. It's 2-0 Mets over the Rockies in the second.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A two-run bomb to center for Carlos Gómez!!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets