New York Mets

Newsday
44174120_thumbnail

Dominic Smith has been a hit for Mets, making most of his playing time | Newsday

by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated June 8, 2019 8:41 PM Newsday 1m

When Dominic Smith stepped to the plate in the first inning Saturday night against Colorado, the big board beyond the centerfield fence at Citi Field made a visual statement about his season so far fo

Tweets