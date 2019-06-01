New York Mets

Mets Merized
44175433_thumbnail

Game Recap: Steven Matz, Bullpen Contain Rockies in Mets 5-3 Win

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 2m

Talk about gutting it out.New York Mets starter Steven Matz matched a career high by throwing 120 pitches through six innings leading the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. (box scor

Tweets