Matz Fans 10, Alonso Hits 21st HR As Mets Beat Rockies
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 3m
Steven Matz struck out 10, Pete Alonso moved closer to the Mets' rookie home run record and New York beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Saturday night.
.@Smatz88 says he was determined to get through the sixth and excited he had Dave Eiland’s backing. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @_dadler: Pete Alonso's HR: 111.5 mph, 48° 185 feet high. 7.3 second hangtime It's only the 10th HR in MLB since Statcast's intro with a 48°+ launch angle. It's tied for the Mets' highest (Cespedes, 9/7/15). And it's the hardest HR hit by anyone at that launch angle. https://t.co/JXGnd2DOmcBlogger / Podcaster
SUPERMATZ: Steven Matz matches a career-high of 10 strikeouts in a 5-3 Mets victory over the Rockies Saturday night. #LGM BOX SCORE: https://t.co/86cwu0rRTtBlogger / Podcaster
Darryl Strawberry set the *Mets* record for most home runs by a rookie in a single season with 26 in 1983. Alonso is on pace to crack that record before the All-Star break. https://t.co/hO4BEAHxf6 @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
New Post: Mickey Callaway: Robinson Cano Could Go on IL Sunday https://t.co/6QnreFgusl #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
