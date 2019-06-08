New York Mets

WFAN
44175587_thumbnail

Matz Fans 10, Alonso Hits 21st HR As Mets Beat Rockies

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Steven Matz struck out 10, Pete Alonso moved closer to the Mets' rookie home run record and New York beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Saturday night.

Tweets