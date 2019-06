RT @ _dadler : Pete Alonso's HR: 111.5 mph, 48° 185 feet high. 7.3 second hangtime It's only the 10th HR in MLB since Statcast's intro with a 48°+ launch angle. It's tied for the Mets' highest (Cespedes, 9/7/15). And it's the hardest HR hit by anyone at that launch angle. https://t.co/JXGnd2DOmc