New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets count on their whole cast to edge Rockies, 5-3
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 4m
The Mets beat the Rockies, 5-3, on Saturday night thanks to the whole team chipping in
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The top of the Mets' vaunted rotation has underachieved so far this season, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/SqU9nYIcUE https://t.co/ZoOpaIYxycBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“He’s just been electric, and we definitely have a lot of confidence in him when he comes in behind us.” - Steven Matz on Seth Lugo. The #Mets' pen had an 11.01 ERA in its previous 10 games. But Lugo & Edwin Diaz looked good Sat. night. My Newsday story: https://t.co/IHUQhrUz8qBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Former UFC champion @chrisweidman is moving up in weight class: https://t.co/ldmrWuB0mk | @LaMonicaMarkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @axcessbaseball: Brock Murtha’s no-hitter sends Sayville to the N.Y. state championship for the first time in program history! https://t.co/HOYA7iindrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This boxing great is headed into the Hall https://t.co/LEv0j5dJyYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bjw5002: Twitter fam - meet the young one Carter James Williams. He's going to be a hopeless sports fan - @psufootball @Mets @Giants @NYRangers - we're talking to you. Bring this kid and his dad some joy, ya heard? https://t.co/fOLkJIGFyHPlayer
- More Mets Tweets