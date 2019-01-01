New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44176319_thumbnail

This Pete Alonso HR may be most unique of '19

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- From impact to touchdown, the baseball floated in the air for 7.3 seconds. Pete Alonso was following it only somewhat, sprinting around the bases due to uncertainty that the ball would land over the fence. When it clanged off the front...

Tweets