New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Pete Alonso HR may be most unique of '19
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
NEW YORK -- From impact to touchdown, the baseball floated in the air for 7.3 seconds. Pete Alonso was following it only somewhat, sprinting around the bases due to uncertainty that the ball would land over the fence. When it clanged off the front...
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The top of the Mets' vaunted rotation has underachieved so far this season, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/SqU9nYIcUE https://t.co/ZoOpaIYxycBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“He’s just been electric, and we definitely have a lot of confidence in him when he comes in behind us.” - Steven Matz on Seth Lugo. The #Mets' pen had an 11.01 ERA in its previous 10 games. But Lugo & Edwin Diaz looked good Sat. night. My Newsday story: https://t.co/IHUQhrUz8qBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Former UFC champion @chrisweidman is moving up in weight class: https://t.co/ldmrWuB0mk | @LaMonicaMarkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @axcessbaseball: Brock Murtha’s no-hitter sends Sayville to the N.Y. state championship for the first time in program history! https://t.co/HOYA7iindrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This boxing great is headed into the Hall https://t.co/LEv0j5dJyYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bjw5002: Twitter fam - meet the young one Carter James Williams. He's going to be a hopeless sports fan - @psufootball @Mets @Giants @NYRangers - we're talking to you. Bring this kid and his dad some joy, ya heard? https://t.co/fOLkJIGFyHPlayer
- More Mets Tweets