New York Mets

Newsday
44177777_thumbnail

Kawhi Leonard's stoic personality has rubbed off on his Raptors teammates | Newsday

by: Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1 Updated June 8, 2019 5:52 PM Newsday 5m

TORONTO — The buzzer sounded at the end of Game 4 Friday night at Oracle Arena, and none of the Raptors celebrated their sweep of two road games that gave them a commanding 3-1 NBA Finals lead over th

Tweets