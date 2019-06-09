New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
There’s more to like about Pete Alonso than just his power
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 24s
There is much to like about Mets rookie Pete Alonso, but Saturday night was really special. Here were the Mets clinging to a one-run lead in the seventh inning — and one-run leads are dangerous with
Tweets
-
They're not quite on the same page https://t.co/c06d4TeEHhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @VandyBoys: “That performance is the best I’ve ever seen ... the best I’ve ever seen.” - Tim Corbin. #RoadToOmaha | #VandyBoys https://t.co/b0cRvUQQJJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Kumar Rocker....19th K and a No Hitter. ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Shohei Ohtani 1, Yusei Kikuchi 0 https://t.co/4iMdx7hLHjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Apparently all he needed was a little rest https://t.co/5STTHxzDOABlogger / Podcaster
-
Warriors are done unless their X-factor steps it up https://t.co/2mMvjPWjvpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets