New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LaFayette boys lacrosse team wins Class D state championship
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 4m
(ROCHESTER, N.Y. - WSYR-TV) -- A magical run ends with history as LaFayette wins the Class D State Championship in an overtime thriller.
Tweets
-
What makes Pete Alonso different https://t.co/tD0scZYOouBlogger / Podcaster
-
Internal team building must come first https://t.co/nFfb416SjWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Where are they now? Tracking some past Subway Series heroes https://t.co/Pw0xM4paakBlogger / Podcaster
-
They're not quite on the same page https://t.co/c06d4TeEHhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @VandyBoys: “That performance is the best I’ve ever seen ... the best I’ve ever seen.” - Tim Corbin. #RoadToOmaha | #VandyBoys https://t.co/b0cRvUQQJJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Kumar Rocker....19th K and a No Hitter. ?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets