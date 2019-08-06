New York Mets

LOCALSYR

Mets drop pitchers' duel to RailRiders 3-1

2m

(SYRACUSE METS 6/8/19) -- The Syracuse Mets took an early lead but the offense sputtered in a 3-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at PNC Field. Luis Guillorme led the Mets with three hits in the game.

