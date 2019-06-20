New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44179288_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 24.718 - P Hunter Barko- The Bolles School (FL)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 36s

With the 718 th pick (24 th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked:  The Bolles School (FL) pitcher, Hunter Barco . ...

Tweets