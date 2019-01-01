New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Anthony Kay Tosses Gem in Rumble Ponies’ 1-0 Win

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 1m

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (34-25) 3, Syracuse (30-31) 1   Box ScoreLuis Guillorme 2B: 3-4, .305/.431/.398Ruben Tejada 3B: 1-4, 2B, K, .350/.429/.483Arismendy Alcantara RF: 2-4, 2 K

Tweets