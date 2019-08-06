New York Mets

The Mets Police
44180154_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I think Joe Girardi passed the audition? Do you?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

MATT HARVEY WAS REALLY REALLY BAD ON SATURDAY PITCHING FOR SALT LAKE CITY SLACKISH REACTION:  It was lots of fun listening to Joe Girardi audition for the Mets manager job.  Did you catch when he started talking bout how Lugo would be “my” 7th and...

Tweets