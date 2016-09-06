New York Mets
Mets place Robinson Cano (quad) on IL
by: Paul Casella — MLB: Mets 4m
Robinson Canó is headed back to the injured list with left quadriceps tightness. The Mets placed Cano on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies, and purchased the contract of Tim Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse in a...
