New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 6m
Sunday, June 9, 2019 • 1:10 p.m. (ET)Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Jeff Hoffman (1-2, 7.29) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.83)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets will try to do
Tweets
-
Perfect day for a game. #LGMMinors
-
I purposely avoided 2 players at same positionWas asked for my Mount Rushmore of defense from my baseball lifetime (starts in 1982) I went Ozzie Smith, Keith Hernandez, Andruw Jones and then hemmed and hawed on the 4th between Yadier Molina and Scott Rolen I could have put Arenado and Griffey (and others) ... I know! https://t.co/fz1lqerwPJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Bored this early afternoon? Read thisHave you ever wondered if your team is positioning its infielders well? We came up with a way to measure that. My colleague @Andrew_Kyne with a neat look at the data and a few conclusions. https://t.co/evXXgZuIadBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A great piece. https://t.co/ASkkx7XuGBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @johnsadak: Wow, what fun! Thank you to friends old/new who kindly reached out b4, during & after. Sans-Twitter Howie, @MetsBooth, @Marteljr, @wcbs880 & @Mets - welcoming, generous, true pros. Elated to be a small part of the radio team & to work w/great pro, @WayneRandazzo, later this year!Minors
-
RT @metsrewind: New office wall art #LGM #MetsRewind #FonzieBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets