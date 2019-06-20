New York Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 27.808 - P Dalton Fowler - Northern Mississippi CC
Mack Ade — Mack's Mets
With the 808 th pick (27th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: JUCO pitcher, Dalton Fowler , from Northwest Mississippi CC ...
